Spanish banks' bad loan ratio hits fresh record in July
September 18, 2013 / 8:23 AM / 4 years ago

Spanish banks' bad loan ratio hits fresh record in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Spanish banks’ bad loans as a percentage of total lending rose to a fresh high of 12 percent in July from 11.6 percent in June, Bank of Spain data showed on Wednesday, as more households and small companies struggled with debts.

The rise in loans in arrears dragged on Spanish banks’ earnings in the first half of 2013, even though in the second quarter some reported a slower rate of increase in bad loans.

Analysts and economists expect the overall ratio to continue to rise this year.

