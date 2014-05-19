Bank of Spain says bad bank loans ratio stable in March to 13.4 pct

MADRID, May 19 (Reuters) - Spanish banks’ bad debts as a percentage of total loans was 13.4 percent in March, stable from February, as both bad loans and overall lending dropped.

Total credit in the financial system was 1.440 billion euros ($1.97 billion) in March, down from 1.453 billion a month earlier, data from the Bank of Spain released on Monday showed.

Bad loans dropped to 193 million euros from 195 million euros in February, after hitting a record high in December. ($1 = 0.7297 Euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer)