Spain bad bank will reduce lenders capital needs by 5-6 bln euros

MADRID, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s bad bank created to hive off banks’ property assets will reduce the capital needs of Spanish lenders by 5 billion euros ($6.45 billion) to 6 billion euros, Deputy Bank of Spain Governor Fernando Restoy said on Monday.

“We estimate that it will suppose savings of between 5 billion euros to 6 billion euros,” Restoy said at a news conference.

An independent stress test of Spain’s financial system showed Spanish banks needed around 60 billion euros in fresh capital to resist a serious economic downturn.

But because banks’ bondholders will take a haircut on their investments, some lenders hope to raise money by themselves and assets are transferred into the bad bank, the government expects to tap only 40 billion euros of the 100 billion euro European credit line it sought in June.

Restoy also said the Bank of Spain was negotiating with domestic and foreign entities to take a stake in the bad bank.