FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain bad bank will reduce lenders capital needs by 5-6 bln euros
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2012 / 5:10 PM / 5 years ago

Spain bad bank will reduce lenders capital needs by 5-6 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s bad bank created to hive off banks’ property assets will reduce the capital needs of Spanish lenders by 5 billion euros ($6.45 billion) to 6 billion euros, Deputy Bank of Spain Governor Fernando Restoy said on Monday.

“We estimate that it will suppose savings of between 5 billion euros to 6 billion euros,” Restoy said at a news conference.

An independent stress test of Spain’s financial system showed Spanish banks needed around 60 billion euros in fresh capital to resist a serious economic downturn.

But because banks’ bondholders will take a haircut on their investments, some lenders hope to raise money by themselves and assets are transferred into the bad bank, the government expects to tap only 40 billion euros of the 100 billion euro European credit line it sought in June.

Restoy also said the Bank of Spain was negotiating with domestic and foreign entities to take a stake in the bad bank.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.