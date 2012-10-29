Spanish lenders to transfer assets into bad bank at steep discount

MADRID, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Spanish lenders will transfer real estate assets into Spain’s so-called bad bank at discounts comprised between 32.4 percent and 79.5 percent of original book value, the Bank of Spain said on Monday.

The scheme, which is due to be up and running by the end of November, will have a maximum volume of 90 billion euros. It will first receive assets from state-rescued banks worth 45 billion euros, but is expected to manage assets worth 60 billion euros over time, Spain’s central bank also said.

“We’re looking at transfer prices which represent a significant discount,” Deputy Governor of the Bank of Spain Fernando Restoy said at a news conference.

Property loans will be transferred at an average discount of 45.6 percent, while foreclosed assets will be moved at an average discount of 63.1 percent, he also said, adding that the bad bank will have a return on equity of 14 percent to 15 percent in a conservative scenario.