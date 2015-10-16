FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Losses at Spain's "bad bank" fall slightly in first-half
October 16, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

Losses at Spain's "bad bank" fall slightly in first-half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Spain’s “bad bank” Sareb, which was set up to cleanse the banking system of troubled property assets, said on Friday its losses had narrowed in the first half of 2015 compared to a year ago as its paid off some its debt, lowering its costs.

The vehicle posted a net loss of 92 million euros for the January-June period, before taking into account provisions, compared to a pre-provision loss of 120 million euros in the same period last year.

Sareb, which counts banks such as Santander as well as the state among its shareholders, said revenues had fallen 10 percent to 1.6 billion euros in the same period. It expected activity to pick up in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Jesus Aguado)

