BBVA will not participate in Spain's bad bank - sources
December 11, 2012 / 4:05 PM / in 5 years

BBVA will not participate in Spain's bad bank - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 11 (Reuters) - BBVA, Spain’s second-biggest bank, will not join domestic peers in investing around 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in the country’s so-called ‘bad bank’, 4 sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Santander and Caixabank will the be main private contributors with around 600 to 700 million euros each, while Sabadell and Popular will invest between 250 and 300 million euros, two of the sources said.

BBVA, Santander, Caixabank, Sabadell and Popular all declined to comment.

