FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Private investors to make up at least 55 pct of Spain bad bank - gov't
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2012 / 9:30 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Private investors to make up at least 55 pct of Spain bad bank - gov't

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects details on equity part of bad bank)

MADRID, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Spain’s Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday that private investors would make up at least 55 percent of Spain’s ‘bad bank’ aimed at hiving off soured property assets from banks’ balance sheets.

Speaking in parliament, he said the bad bank will mostly be made up of debt, with the 10 percent equity component subscribed by private investors and the state. More details would be given in the coming days for the entity which is expected to be up and running by the start of December, he said. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Nigel Davies; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.