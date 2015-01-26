FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chairwoman of Spain's "bad bank" resigns, CEO to step up
January 26, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

Chairwoman of Spain's "bad bank" resigns, CEO to step up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s “bad bank”, launched in early 2013 to clean up the financial system after a deep crisis, said on Monday that Chairwoman Belen Romana was stepping down and would be replaced by her number two, Chief Executive Jaime Echegoyen.

The vehicle, known as Sareb, was set up in the wake of a European bailout of Spain’s weakest banks, and took on about 50 billion euros ($56.30 billion) of their soured real estate assets with the aim of eventually selling them off.

Sareb did not say why Romana, who has a background in public office, was leaving. It only said that she had volunteered her resignation on Monday. Echegoyen joined Sareb as CEO a year ago from Barclays in Spain. ($1 = 0.8882 euros) (Reporting by Sarah Morris, Writing by Sarah White)

