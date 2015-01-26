UPDATE 1-New boss for Spain's "bad bank" as it tries to make a profit

(Adds source on Sareb business plan, challenges for new boss)

MADRID, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s “bad bank”, launched two years ago to clean up the financial sector after a deep crisis, on Monday named number two executive Jaime Echegoyen as chairman after his predecessor resigned.

The bad bank, known as Sareb, was set up after a European bailout of Spain’s weakest banks and took on about 50 billion euros ($56.30 billion) of soured real estate assets with the aim of eventually selling them off.

Sareb said in a statement on Monday that Chairwoman Belen Romana was stepping down after “resigning voluntarily”. It would not comment further on why Romana, who has a background in public office and has worked in the Spanish Treasury, was leaving.

Echegoyen joined Sareb as chief executive a year ago from the Spanish unit of British bank Barclays. A source at Sareb said Echegoyen would be working on presenting a new 2015 business plan for Sareb in the coming months.

Sareb hit a number of teething problems in its early days, after it had to sift through incomplete records for the thousands of houses and loans it took on from rescued banks.

Property investors and bankers said it had progressed well, however, considering how quickly it had been pulled together after the European bailout.

Its challenge now is to try and make a profit, after debt and start-up costs pushed it into a loss in its first year, which had been expected.

Sareb has been ramping up sales of flats and office blocks as well as loans in recent weeks, though sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last month Sareb was likely to make its second annual loss in 2014, after being hit by charges on falling property prices.