CORRECTED-Spain's bad loans ratio reaches new record high at 13.08 pct in Nov
January 17, 2014 / 9:18 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Spain's bad loans ratio reaches new record high at 13.08 pct in Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day in first paragraph to Friday)

MADRID, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Spanish banks’ bad loans as a percentage of total lending reached a fresh record high of 13.08 percent in November, up from 12.99 pct in October, Bank of Spain data showed on Friday.

The ratio has been steadily climbing as households and small companies struggle with debts and as banks, fighting to improve their own capital quality ahead of Europe-wide stress tests, rein in lending.

Bad debts rose month on month by 1.5 billion euros ($2.04 billion) to 192.5 billion euros in November. Total credit, meanwhile, rose slightly by 2.6 billion euros to 1.47 trillion euros, the data showed. ($1 = 0.7352 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)

