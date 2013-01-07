FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Banco de Valencia to fire over half of workforce -union
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 7, 2013 / 8:27 PM / in 5 years

Spain's Banco de Valencia to fire over half of workforce -union

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Nationalised Spanish lender Banco de Valencia, recently bought for 1 euro by the country’s third-biggest bank, La Caixa, will fire more than half its workforce, union UGT said on Monday.

Banco de Valencia plans to dismiss 890 employees, UGT said in a statement, and an official consulting period will begin on Jan. 15. The lender fired 360 workers in 2011.

Banco de Valencia had no comment.

Spain’s unemployment rate currently stands at one in four and banking unions expect 12,000 employees to lose their jobs in the sector this year.

Banks were badly hit when Spain’s boom turned to bust five years ago, leading the government to seek a bailout for its ailing lenders in June 2012.

The country’s biggest bank, Santander, is reported to be planning to sack over 3,000 workers following its planned merger with Banesto, while 6,000 people will lose their jobs at nationalised Bankia.

Although job losses were expected when La Caixa bought Banco de Valencia, one of the lenders worst affected by the collapse of Spain’s property boom, union UGT said it believed “cutting 890 jobs was not necessary”.

The other three nationalised entities, Bankia, Catalunya Banc and Novagalicia Banco - which is also known as NCG Banco - must trim their balance sheets and cut staff as a condition of European aid for Spain’s banking sector.

Catalunya Banc and Novagalicia Banco are expected to be sold early this year. ($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Clare Kane; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.