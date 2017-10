MADRID, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Rotten property assets going into Spain’s new ‘bad bank’ must have a price that will allow the entity to book profits in the long-term, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Friday.

The Bank of Spain will determine the price of the assets being transferred into the bad bank, which is expected to exist for between 10 to 15 years, De Guindos said after a cabinet meeting.