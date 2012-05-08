FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2012 / 10:02 AM / 5 years ago

EU's Almunia: not clear what measures taken for Bankia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 8 (Reuters) - The European Union’s Competition chief said on Tuesday it was not yet clear what measures were being taken to assist ailing Spanish lender Bankia.

Bankia, Spain’s fourth biggest bank by assets, has already received more than 4 billion euros in Spanish government aid, but EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said the Commission had not yet been informed of any new decisions concerning the lender.

“However, as far as any new decisions and measures are conerned, it is a bit difficult for there to be any notification, because we don’t know what they are yet, those measures.”

Almunia told a briefing on state aid that the Madrid government had undertaken to work closely with Commission regulators “so that final decisions can be made by us within the appropriate deadlines and as quickly as possible”. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, writing by Rex Merrifield; editing by Sebastian Moffett)

