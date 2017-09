Feb 13 (Reuters) - Bankia SA

* Says will appeal court decision requiring bank to deposit funds to cover IPO liabilities

* Spain’s High Court on Friday gave state-rescued Bankia and several former executives a month to deposit 800 million euros ($911 million) against potential liabilities related to the bank’s public listing. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Julien Toyer; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)