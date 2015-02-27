FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Bankia says IPO compensation bill capped at 312 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's Bankia says IPO compensation bill capped at 312 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s state-controlled lender Bankia on Friday said the costs it will have to assume to compensate investors who bought into its ill-fated share sale in 2011 will be capped at 312 million euros ($350 million).

In a statement sent to the stock market regulator, the bank said it would take on the first 40 percent of total costs currently estimated at 780 million euros, while its parent company BFA would take on the remaining 60 percent if the bill were to exceed that threshold.

Bankia also said that if compensation costs ended up totalling more than 780 million euros, a new burden-sharing agreement would have to be drawn up between Bankia and BFA. ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.