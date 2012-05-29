FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission: in contact with Spain over Bankia rescue
May 29, 2012

EU Commission: in contact with Spain over Bankia rescue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission is in touch with Spain about the country’s plan to rescue Bankia , but has not yet received any notification from Madrid of its plans for assessment, the European Union executive arm said on Tuesday.

“As far as plans are concerned there is no notification of any kind received, so we have nothing to report,” a Commission spokeswoman said. “There have been no new developments on our side.”

Asked if the Commission was in contact with Spain about the Bankia rescue plan, she said:

“Yes, we can confirm that.” (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)

