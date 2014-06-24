Spain's FROB head says no short-term plans for Bankia asset sales

MADRID, June 24 (Reuters) - The head of Spain’s bank restructuring fund FROB said on Tuesday there are no short-term plans to sell off another piece of bailed-out bank Bankia after 7.5 percent of the lender was sold to institutional investors in February.

After a three-month lock-up period that ended in early June, the state was allowed to sell more shares in Bankia, but FROB President Fernando Restoy told lawmakers at a meeting in Parliament that there were no plans at this time to do so. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Fiona Ortiz)