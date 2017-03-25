MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a
lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola
against state-controlled lender Bankia over its
ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen
by Reuters.
The case was key for Bankia, as a successful complaint could
have encouraged more companies and institutional investors to
seek compensation after they lost money in the initial public
offering (IPO).
So far the bank, which had to be bailed out less than a year
after going public, has only offered compensation to retail
investors who purchased shares in the IPO, after many complained
they were misled into buying the stock.
Hundreds of thousands of ordinary Spaniards, including many
Bankia clients, bought the shares and were subsequently almost
wiped out.
Iberdrola was one of several Spanish companies that also
invested in the IPO. It had sought 12.4 million euros ($13.4
million) in compensation out of its 70 million euro investment,
while in total institutional investors bought into the listing
for more than 1.2 billion euros.
The Madrid court said in its ruling, dated March 23, that
Iberdrola would have had a better understanding than retail
investors of Bankia's and Spain's situation in 2011, when
worries over a real estate crash were mounting.
"As opposed to retail investors, Iberdrola knew, for
example, that demand was weak among foreign institutional
investors who were worried about country risk in Spain at that
point," the ruling said.
A source at Iberdrola said the company was likely to appeal
the ruling.
Bankia's IPO is separately still being investigated by
Spain's High Court, which is trying to establish who knew what
about the state of the bank when it was listed.
Former Bank of Spain governor Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez
was called to testify in the long-running probe earlier in
March. He denied responsibility for the failure of the listing
and said he was unaware of warnings from his inspectors.
($1 = 0.9262 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White and Jose Elias Rodriguez; Editing by
Mark Potter)