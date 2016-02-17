FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Bankia to fully compensate small investors who lost money in listing
February 17, 2016

Spain's Bankia to fully compensate small investors who lost money in listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Spain state-owned bank Bankia said on Wednesday it will fully compensate hundreds of thousands of small investors who bought into its ill-fated listing a year before the lender was nationalised.

The bank said it received some 1.855 billion euros ($2.07 billion) in funds from minority investors, of which 255 million euros were sold before its nationalisation in 2012.

A 1.84 billion euro provision made by the bank against the potential compensation cost will be enough to cover all compensations, the bank said. ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day and Jesus Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer)

