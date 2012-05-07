FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Spain, government prepare Bankia reform - reports
May 7, 2012 / 5:50 AM / 5 years ago

Bank of Spain, government prepare Bankia reform - reports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, May 7 (Reuters) - The Spanish government and the Bank of Spain are preparing a sweeping reform of Bankia , including a big injection of cash and changes to the lender’s management, El Pais reported on Monday.

The clean-up of Bankia’s balance sheet, which holds around 10 percent of domestic deposits and is highly exposed to the collapsed property sector, would involve a billion euro state-backed loan at a rate of near 8 percent, the paper said.

Citing financial sources, El Pais said the government would use the recently passed financial industry reform to refinance the bank through a hybrid form of debt known as contingent capital and which converts to equity in times of stress.

The bank, and its parent company Banco Financiero y de Ahorros (BFA), could need 5-10 billion euros ($6.6-$13.1 billion), the paper said.

Bankia is at the core of concerns over whether the country will have to seek an Ireland-style international bail-out to recapitalise lenders.

The Bank of Spain, the economy ministry and Bankia were not available for comment. ($1 = 0.7625 euro) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Dan Lalor)

