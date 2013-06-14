Spanish audit body to review Deloitte's role in Bankia flotation

MADRID, June 14 (Reuters) - Spain’s audit watchdog has launched a review of Deloitte’s work at bailed-out Bankia in the run-up to its flotation in 2011, opening yet another investigation into what went wrong at the bank.

Hundreds of thousands of ordinary Spaniards who bought shares lost money after Bankia, created via the merger of seven savings banks, was bailed out barely a year after its stock market listing, crippled by soured property deals.

The 24 billion euro ($32 billion) rescue of Bankia forced Spain to seek European aid for its weakest banks last year after a 2008 property crash left many unable to cope with rotten assets.

Deloitte said in a statement late on Thursday that the review - which will examine its audit work on the bank’s finances from the end of March and the end of June 2011, the quarters which preceded its share listing - was centred on technical formalities and was a routine procedure.

It said the audited accounts of Bankia were not being called into question.

“Deloitte trusts that the proceeding will be dismissed,” the accountancy firm said. Deloitte said the review could take about a year.

Audit body ICAC, which is attached to Spain’s Economy Ministry, is looking at whether Deloitte acted sufficiently independently, and whether there were other technical irregularities in its audit of Bankia, a source familiar with the case said.

Spain’s Economy Ministry declined to comment.

Small shareholders, many of whom were sold the stock in bank branches in an aggressive marketing campaign during the mid-2011 flotation, lost most of their investment, as did small-time investors in preference shares.

Some of these investors are now trying to sue the bank or seek compensation from authorities including the Bank of Spain.

Deloitte’s role in the collapse of Bankia has come under scrutiny since Spain’s High Court last year opened a case to investigate the flotation, directed at 33 former executives at the bank.

The firm itself has not been accused of anything.

Other related probes are gathering pace too. Miguel Blesa, the former Chief Executive of Caja Madrid, the biggest of the seven savings banks that became Bankia, recently became the target of a separate court investigation into his management of the firm, which he left in 2010.

He was ordered into custody with no bail in early June, in the most dramatic move yet in the series of probes.