Spain's Bankia near to sale of brokerage unit - source

MADRID, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Spain’s state rescued lender Bankia is in exclusive talks with the brokerage GVC to sell its own broker affiliate as part of its efforts to shore up capital, a source involved in the deal said on Wednesday.

The sale, which the source said could be closed next week, is worth between 20 million and 40 million euros ($26.7 million-$53.4 million), according to media reports.

A Bankia spokesman declined to comment.

The lender received 18 billion euros in European aid after it was brought down by its massive exposure to a collapsed real estate market and is under pressure to sell assets and clean up its books.