UPDATE 3-Bankia to pay first dividend after state caps listing liabilities

* To make first-ever dividend payment, for 2014 business year

* State caps bank’s liabilities over IPO at 312 mln euros

* News comes as a relief to investors (Adds first dividend payment, chairman statement)

By Julien Toyer and Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Bankia announced on Friday it would pay the first dividend in its short but troubled history after the state capped its potential liabilities over an ill-fated share sale in 2011.

The bank, once a symbol of Spain’s financial crisis, said it would hand shareholders a 0.0175 euros per share cash dividend - a move it had flagged for months but which was recently thrown into doubt as an ongoing court case showed it could have to compensate investors who lost money in the listing.

Earlier on Friday, the state-controlled lender said its liabilities for the share sale would be capped at 312 million euros ($350 million) - which would equate to about a third of its expected profit for 2014.

Hundreds of thousands of small investors who bought shares in the stock market listing lost money when Bankia had to ask for a 22.5 billion euro rescue a year after the initial public offering.

The lender said it would take on the first 40 percent of total costs currently estimated at 780 million euros - or 312 million euros - while its parent company BFA would assume the remaining 60 percent if necessary.

If compensation costs end up totalling more than 780 million euros, a new burden-sharing agreement would have to be drawn up between Bankia and BFA, it added.

The decision put an end to weeks of uncertainty over the final bill the bank would have to shoulder, which has hit its shares and clouded its recovery plan.

Bankia, created in 2010 from the merger of seven former savings banks, is to release full-year earnings on Saturday.

Analysts expect it to account for the 312 million euros in full as an impairment charge against 2014 profits, seen coming in at 960 million euros according to a Reuters survey.

The dividend for the 2014 business year will consume 202 million euros of this profit, with state receiving 126 million euros of that dividend pot.

“The payment of a dividend at Bankia is important because it means paying back the funds received from taxpayers ... It is one more step, small but significant,” said the bank’s chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri in a statement.

Spain’s High Court has been investigating the flotation for more than two years, though the case has yet to go to trial. A report commissioned by the court said its accounts at the time of the listing misrepresented the real state of the bank.

Since the report was made public in early December, Bankia’s shares have fallen 11 percent, the biggest drop in Spain’s Ibex 35. They rose 4.76 percent to 1.30 euros on Friday as the news of capped liabilities came as a relief for investors.