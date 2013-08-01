Spain's Bankia sells 1.35 bln euros in bad loans

MADRID, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Spain’s rescued Bankia said it had sold 1.35 billion euros ($1.8 billion) worth of soured consumer debt and small business loans, one of the biggest disposals so far as Spanish banks work to clean up their balance sheets.

Bankia, which was bailed out by the state last year after it was crippled by exposure to Spain’s collapsed property market, said on Thursday major investment funds had participated in an auction for the assets, but it did not disclose any prices or buyer names.

The bank said that it had set aside funds to cover 100 percent of the losses on the debt.

Other banks have shed similar assets after writing them off, and those assets have been priced at discounts as steep as 96 percent.

Santander sold a 300 million euro package of troubled consumer loans to U.S. hedge funds Elliott Management in March for 12 million euros. Other U.S. funds specialising in recovering value from distressed debt, such as Cerberus, have also bought such assets in Spain.

Few portfolio sales have been as big as Bankia‘s, although all Spanish lenders, hurt by a financial and economic crisis, are looking to clean up their books and boost capital ratios by shedding assets.

Bankia said the portfolio included credit card loans. Several investment bankers in Madrid said other lenders were also in the process of selling these types of portfolios.

Spanish banks have been more reluctant to cut prices on portfolios of property loans, even though these deals have clogged up their books, expecting to recover more money by taking over the properties securing the loans and selling them. ($1 = 0.7531 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; editing by Jane Baird)