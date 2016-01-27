FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Supreme Court rejects Bankia appeals on compensation claims
January 27, 2016 / 3:43 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's Supreme Court rejects Bankia appeals on compensation claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out two appeals by nationalised lender Bankia against claims by small shareholders relating to its 2011 flotation, leaving the door open to thousands of individual lawsuits against the bank.

Investors sued Bankia for over 800 million euros ($870 million) over allegations of fraud after their shares plummeted in value following the lender’s bailout in 2012 at the height of the euro zone debt crisis.

“The court has rejected all the reasons behind the appeals,” the court said.

In December, Bankia and its holding company BFA said it had set aside almost 1.1 billion euros to cover the cost of compensation deals. ($1 = 0.9192 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Sonya Dowsett, editing by David Evans)

