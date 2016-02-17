UPDATE 1-Spain's Bankia to pay small investors for $2 bln listing loss

(Adds details, background)

By Paul Day and Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Spain’s Bankia will fully compensate thousands of small investors who bought into its ill-fated listing, the state-owned bank said.

Wednesday’s surprise move represents a bid to close a painful chapter for the bank which will allow it to move ahead with its restructuring and return to private ownership.

Bankia became a symbol of Spain’s banking crisis when it was nationalised in 2012 through a 22.5 billion euro ($25 billion) bailout just a year after it was listed, wiping out its shareholders and triggering protracted legal action.

The lender bounced back quickly from huge losses on dud property assets after these were transferred to an external “bad bank” which was backed by the state.

It also cut costs, shifted more of its lending to small businesses and away from mortgages and has steadily improved profits over the last three years.

But legal action by thousands of ordinary Spaniards who argue they were misled when they bought shares in the 2011 listing had cast a shadow over the bank’s recovery.

The bank said on Wednesday it received some 1.855 billion euros ($2 billion) in funds from minority investors, of which 255 million euros were sold before its nationalisation in 2012.

Those 255 million euros may not have to be compensated because shareholders incurred smaller losses and sometimes even made a profit on their investment.

A 1.84 billion euro provision made last year against the potential cost will be enough to cover all compensation, it said in a statement.

It added that in addition to the value of their original investment, shareholders would also receive 1 percent annual interest on the money as compensation and would be paid back within 15 days of filing claims.

A question mark remains however about potential compensations for institutional shareholders who also bought into the listing for more than 1.2 billion euros and which the group has not provisioned yet.

Several institutional shareholders have taken legal action against Bankia, but most analysts believe they are less likely to obtain any compensation.

The Spanish state, which owns 64 percent of the bank, has vowed to sell off Bankia by the end of 2017. ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Editing by Julien Toyer and Alexander Smith)