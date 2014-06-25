FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Bankia says names Sevilla COO
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 25, 2014 / 4:02 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's Bankia says names Sevilla COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 25 (Reuters) - Spanish banking group Bankia said on Wednesday it had named Jose Sevilla its Chief Operating Officer, reporting to Chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri.

Sevilla had been managing director and de facto number two at the group up to now, although the role of COO had not been created.

Spanish companies and banks have recently been subject to greater scrutiny over the issue of corporate governance after billion-euro state rescues of banks and amid a prolonged economic crisis which fuelled public anger.

Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Tomas Gonzalez Cobos

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.