FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Bankia, ex-managers told to deposit 800 mln euros with court
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 13, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's Bankia, ex-managers told to deposit 800 mln euros with court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Spain’s High Court on Friday ordered state-rescued Bankia and several former executives to deposit 800 million euros ($911 million) in the next month against potential liabilities related to the bank’s public listing.

Some former managers at Bankia are under investigation as the court probes whether Bankia’s 2011 stock market flotation was flawed. Hundreds of thousands of small-time investors lost money after Bankia requested a government bailout less than a year later after the listing. ($1 = 0.8781 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.