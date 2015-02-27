FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
February 27, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

Spanish state sees Bankia's IPO compensation bill at 780 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s bank restructuring fund FROB on Friday said the maximum compensation bill for investors who bought into Bankia’s ill-fated share sale in 2011 was currently seen at 780 million euros ($874 million).

The FROB also said the board of Bankia’s parent company BFA would decide on how the compensation costs would be split between the state and the bailed-out bank.

It added that in any case BFA had enough resources to cover the cost of any potential compensation and that no new taxpayers’ money would be involved. ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)

