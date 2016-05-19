Spain's Bankia says compensation bill for IPO reaches 1.2 bln

MADRID, May 19 (Reuters) - Spain’s state-controlled lender Bankia said on Thursday it had so far paid out 1.2 billion euros ($1.35 billion) in compensation to small shareholders who bought into its ill-fated stock market listing in 2011.

Bankia had to be bailed out by the government a year after it was listed, causing many ordinary Spaniards who invested in shares to lose money. The bank said in February it would fully compensate minority shareholders and opened a claims process as it paves the way for a return to private hands.

Bankia said in a statement it had now returned money to 190,000 people, either through its own claims scheme or following legal challenges. It still has some 30,000 pending claims being processed through courts, worth around 400 million euros.

The bank and its parent BFA have already set aside 1.84 billion euros in provisions to cover the compensation bill for retail investors, although it is not yet clear whether it might have to make payouts to some institutional shareholders too. ($1 = 0.8910 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Tomas Cobos)