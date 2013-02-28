Spain's Bankia to close Florida bank sale in Q2/Q3 - CEO

MADRID, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Spanish rescued lender Bankia is hoping to close the sale of its U.S. bank in Florida, City National Bank, by the second or third quarter of this year, Chief Executive Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri said on Thursday.

“With City we are in the marketing period... we have about a dozen non-binding bidders and we hope (to close the deal) by the second or third quarter,” Goirigolzarri told a news conference.

Bankia on Thursday reported the biggest ever loss in Spanish corporate history for 2012, 19.2 billion euros. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sarah White)