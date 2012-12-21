FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bankia to book savings of 200 mln euros with 10-yr IBM contract
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 21, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

Bankia to book savings of 200 mln euros with 10-yr IBM contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Bankia will book savings of around 200 million euros ($264.7 million) over 10 years after contracting IBM to help overhaul its technological infrastructure, the Spanish nationalised lender said on Friday.

Bankia will transfer almost 100 employees to the new entity which will be created from the joint venture with the U.S. technology company on Jan. 1.

Bankia aims to reduce its balance sheet by up to 60 percent and cut 6,000 staff by 2017 as a condition of an European cash injection of around 18 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Paul Day and Hans-Juergen Peters)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.