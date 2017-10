MADRID, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Spanish bailed out lender Bankia will sell its business in Miami, Chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri said on Wednesday.

The lender plans to shrink some activities as part of a restructuring plan, slash its workforce and bank branches and shed 50 billion euros ($65 billion) of assets.

Bankia is one of several Spanish banks due to receive European aid. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, writing by Sarah White, editing by Tracy Rucinski)