FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Bankinter posts 31 pct drop in 2012 profit
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 24, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

Spain's Bankinter posts 31 pct drop in 2012 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Spain’s Bankinter posted a 31 percent decline in 2012 net profit on Thursday, beating analyst forecasts even as a tough economic backdrop sparked a rise in bad loans and a hit from bad real estate investments.

Net profit came in at 125 million euros ($166 million)compared to a forecast of 117.8 million euros by analysts polled by Reuters, but well below Bankinter’s own predictions for a 130 million euro profit for the year.

The mid-sized lender, one of Spain’s healthier banks which was less exposed than others to the country’s property crash, said its bad loan ratio was 4.28 percent at the end of 2012, up from 4.02 percent at end-September. ($1 = 0.7530 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.