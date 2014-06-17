FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain eyes extending debt rules to companies in liquidation
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
June 17, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

Spain eyes extending debt rules to companies in liquidation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTANDER, Spain, June 17 (Reuters) - Spain is looking at extending a law enacted in March which helps struggling companies cut debt and avoid bankruptcy to firms already in the liquidation process, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.

The rules were designed to ease loan refinancings by making it harder for small creditors to veto deals between companies and their lenders and create a mechanism for creditors to write off part of the debt.

The amendment would be passed in the next few weeks, de Guindos said.

“We will establish a process so that offers can be made for companies in insolvency proceedings ... with substantial debt reductions to improve creditors’ positions and keep the company afloat,” de Guindos said during a conference in the north of Spain.

Hundreds of Spanish companies have been forced to the wall since a property bubble burst in 2008, leaving millions out of work and firms struggling to sell goods and services to cash-strapped consumers.

The law allows, among other points, companies to cut debts if 75 percent of their lenders agree to take losses, or “haircuts”. Creditors not in agreement would be forced to accept the deal. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.