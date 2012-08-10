Bank of Spain sets precedent in assuming ABS roles

LONDON, Aug 10 (IFR) - The Bank of Spain has set a precedent for the market by assuming account bank roles on three securitisation deals following the downgrade of existing counterparties.

Given the stresses on the Spanish financial system, it’s possible these will not be the last.

Banco Santander and Banco Sabadell provided the bank accounts in RMBS trades IM Cajamar 3 and 4 SME CLO IM FTGENCAT Sabadell 2 before Bank of Spain took on the role in July. InterMoney acted as fund manager for the SPVs (fondo).

All income from the underlying assets flows into these accounts, and all payments are made from them by the fondo.

At the time the deals closed, between March and September 2006, the financial markets were relatively free of rating stresses with few worries about account banks.

Spain still carried Triple A ratings at the sovereign level(and the short-term equivalent across the agencies). Santander was rated Aa3/P-1 by Moody‘s, AA-/A1+ by S&P and AA/F1+ by Fitch. Sabadell, meanwhile, was at A1/P-1, A/A1 and A+/F1. They met the necessary rating criteria to carry out various counterparty roles, all at or above the minimum P-1/F1 rating required by Moody’s and Fitch.

The subsequent demise of the banking sector has tested securitisation transaction structures with a dwindling number of eligible banks to perform counterparty roles. Multi-notch downgrades have meant that a significant part of the market has breached rating triggers of one form or another.

Santander is now Triple B (Baa2/P-2, A1/A2 and BBB+/F2) while Sabadell has fallen to Double B (now Ba1/non-prime, BB+/B and BB+/F3), both in breach of the minimum short-term ratings level as stipulated in the original deal documents.

Moody’s provided some empirical evidence to the problem on Thursday by saying more than 500 European RMBS and ABS deals had breached at least one of the three most important triggers (back-up servicer, account bank and swaps). Spain accounted for almost half of the RMBS breaches (181 of 383) and two-thirds of the ABS (129 of 190).

Some originators have amended deal documents, such as lowering the rating triggers instead of taking other remedial action, but this is credit negative for the issues as it merely leads to higher linkage to the counterparty, according to Moody’s analyst Marcello Vicarelli.

For many originators the options listed in original deal documents, such as finding a suitably rated replacement or obtaining a guarantee, are not achievable. In this case, the management company took the decision to approach the Bank of Spain.

More issuers could follow because there are insufficient highly-rated banks able, or willing, to fill these roles, something that is likely to be exacerbated future downgrades.

Bank of Spain, therefore, may have to step up its activity in the structured finance market to help out.

“If there are further downgrades, we expect to see more fondos moving accounts to the Bank of Spain,” concurred one Spanish transaction fund manager.

Of course the Bank of Spain benefits from a direct line to the ECB. The fund manager said it was a “good measure for the fondo as the liquidity is safer than in any other place.”

Fitch is now reviewing the actions based on its counterparty criteria. And the agency has been approached by other management companies looking into the Bank of Spain assuming account bank roles. (Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Alex Chambers)