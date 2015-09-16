Smaller Spanish banks up stakes in spat over ATM fees

MADRID, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Sabadell, Bankia and several other Spanish banks said on Wednesday they would pool their ATMs and offer customers cheaper withdrawals, countering an unpopular move to bring in new fees by larger rivals.

Spanish banks face a tough task jump starting returns after an economic slump, pushing many to undercut each other to lure clients in an overcrowded market while cutting costs.

Cash withdrawal fees are the latest front, pitting banks against each other as large lenders such as Caixabank announce increased ATM charges for competitors’ customers.

Ten banks will team up for the cash machine alliance, according to Sabadell, Bankia and the EURO 6000 network which includes small savings banks.

Those within the partnership will allow their customers to withdraw at lower percentage charges than before across the whole network, which includes 17,730 ATMs, or about 37 percent of all cash machines in the country.

Spain’s three biggest banks Santander, BBVA and Caixabank hold another 45 percent.

Caixabank’s introduction in March of a 2 euro ($2.24) flat fee per withdrawal for rivals’ customers upended the long-standing system in Spain whereby people were instead charged by their own bank for taking money out elsewhere.

The move sparked a backlash, as some customers were left being charged twice.

“We weren’t expecting consumers to have to bear the brunt of a war between banks,” said Manuel Pardos, chairman of consumer lobby group Adicae.

The Bank of Spain also warned lenders could not impose two fees for the same withdrawal -- a system that exists in some countries such as the United States, but which is rare in Europe.

BBVA and Santander are also due to introduce the 2 euro fee for other banks’ customers over the coming months, arguing their large ATM networks are costly to maintain, it is a fairer system and that they are only charging one fee, not two.

ATM fees alone are not a big revenue driver, banking analysts said. But the overhaul comes at a time when many lenders are rethinking their business model.

“With competition in the industry and low interest rates here to stay for a while, they need to look for other forms of income,” said Peter Hewlett of management consultancy A. T. Kearney in London.