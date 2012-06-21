FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain delays auction of two troubled banks
#Market News
June 21, 2012 / 4:35 PM / 5 years ago

Spain delays auction of two troubled banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain has delayed the auction of two troubled banks, Caixa Catalunya and Banco de Valencia, Fernando Restoy, deputy governor of the central bank and head of the bank restructuring fund FROB, said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Spain’s secretary of state for Economy, Fernando Jimenez Latorre, said the European Commission was in favour of the country creating a bad bank to group toxic real estate assets but that no decision had yet been taken.

Both were speaking at the presentation of a banking audit by consultancies Roland Berger and Oliver Wyman.

