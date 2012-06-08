FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain to signal position on bank aid after audit
June 8, 2012 / 12:31 PM / 5 years ago

Spain to signal position on bank aid after audit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 8 (Reuters) - Spain’s deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria on Friday said the Spanish government would signal its position on how to prop up ailing banks only once it has the results of an independent audit of the sector.

“As you know, we are currently working with the IMF and independent auditors on the figure that our financial system needs to carry out a complete clean-up,” Saenz de Santamaria said at a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting.

“The government needs to respect proceedings before taking any decision on the figure. That’s why when we know the figure... the government will signal its position.”

“No decision has been taken,” she added.

