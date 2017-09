MADRID, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Spanish banks’ non-performing loans as a percentage of total credit rose slightly to 10.95 percent in August, compared to 10.93 percent in July, the Bank of Spain said on Friday.

Total credit fell by 12.2 billion euros ($13.9 billion) in August from July, figures from the bank showed. ($1 = 0.8801 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)