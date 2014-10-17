FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain bad loans ratio rises slightly to 13.2 pct in August
#Credit Markets
October 17, 2014 / 8:22 AM / 3 years ago

Spain bad loans ratio rises slightly to 13.2 pct in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Spanish banks’ bad debts as a percentage of total loans was 13.24 percent in August, slightly higher from 13.15 percent a month earlier, the Bank of Spain said on Friday. Banks expect bad loans to peak this year.

Although the ratio of bad loans to total lending rose, the net value of credit in the financial system and soured loans fell slightly to 1.39 trillion euros ($1.78 trillion) and 184.31 billion euros respectively in August. (1 US dollar = 0.7820 euro) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

