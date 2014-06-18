FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain bad loans ratio holds steady in April at 13.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Technology
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 18, 2014 / 8:27 AM / 3 years ago

Spain bad loans ratio holds steady in April at 13.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 18 (Reuters) - Spanish banks’ bad debts as a percentage of total loans was 13.4 percent in April, stable from a month earlier, as both bad loans and overall lending dropped.

Total credit in the financial system was 1.43 billion euros in April, down from 1.44 billion euros ($1.96 billion) a month earlier, data from the Bank of Spain released on Wednesday showed.

Bad loans dropped to 191.8 million euros in April from 192.8 million euros in March, after hitting a record high in December.

Spanish banks, crippled with sour assets after a prolonged property bubble burst in 2008, have mostly forecast that bad loans will peak this year as the country pulls out of recession and lending picks up again. ($1 = 0.7345 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.