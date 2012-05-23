FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain PM says no plan to seek bank bailout funds
May 23, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

Spain PM says no plan to seek bank bailout funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 23 (Reuters) - Spain has no intention of seeking bailout funds for the country’s troubled banks, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said after meeting new French President Francois Hollande in Paris to discuss policy on Wednesday.

Rajoy also said the current cost of borrowing was unsustainable and that doubts over the euro must be dissipated.

The two will travel to Brussels for a European Union summit at 1800 GMT, where minds will be focused by the prospect of Greece exiting the currency area.

