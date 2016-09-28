FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish government says to analyse merger between Bankia and BMN
September 28, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

Spanish government says to analyse merger between Bankia and BMN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Spanish government said on Wednesday it would analyse a merger between state-owned Bankia and the other nationalized bank Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN).

"As of today, this process is just in discussions and no decision has been taken as of yet", BFA, the parent company of Bankia and which is controlled by the public banking bailout fund FROB, said in a statement.

BFA said the aim of the merger is to optimize the recovery of the public and private aid injected into BFA-Bankia.

Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Angus Berwick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
