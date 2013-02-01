FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BBVA 2012 profit down 44 pct on Spain property hit
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 1, 2013 / 6:57 AM / in 5 years

BBVA 2012 profit down 44 pct on Spain property hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Spanish lender BBVA said on Friday that its net profit fell 44 percent in 2012 after it booked big provisions at the end of the year against soured property assets in its home market.

Spain’s second-biggest bank posted a 1.67 billion euro ($2.27 billion) profit for last year, in line with analyst forecasts in a Reuters poll.

BBVA, which makes the bulk of its gross income outside Spain, said its bad loan ratio was 5.1 percent at the end of December, up from 4.8 percent at end-September.

It posted net interest income of 15.12 billion euros, also in line with expectations. ($1 = 0.7367 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Clare Kane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.