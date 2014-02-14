FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain banks ECB borrowing falls for 17th month in January
February 14, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 4 years ago

Spain banks ECB borrowing falls for 17th month in January

MADRID, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Spanish banks borrowed 193.4 billion euros ($264 billion) from the European Central Bank in January, down from 206.8 billion euros in December, according to Bank of Spain data on Friday, marking the seventeenth month of consecutive falls.

Spain’s banks took an all-time high of 411 billion euros from the ECB in August 2012, the year the country was granted 41 billion euros in financial aid for its troubled lenders.

The government decided not to extend the European aid programme for its banks at the end of 2013.

