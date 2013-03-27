Spain's La Caixa eyes stake sale in property arm -sources

MADRID, March 27 (Reuters) - Spanish banking group La Caixa has hired Morgan Stanley to sell a stake in its property management company, two people familiar with the matter said, capitalising on rising interest from investors in the clean-up of banks’ soured real estate assets.

La Caixa is seeking a co-investor for Servihabitat Gestion, which manages the group’s repossessed properties and real estate investments, and which could potentially see it selling around half of the business, one of the sources said.

Barcelona-based La Caixa, which controls commercial banking business Caixabank, Spain’s third biggest lender, declined to comment, as did Morgan Stanley.

Spanish banks were hit hard by a real estate market crash five years ago, culminating in a European bailout for the weakest lenders last year.

Many lenders are trying to recoup money in a big push to sell or rent out the properties they took from homeowners or developers who defaulted on loans.

International investors, including several U.S. hedge funds specialising in distressed real estate, want to snap up some of these assets at heavy discounts or manage them alongside banks.

Doing so could also give investors access to managing some of the 50 billion euros ($64 billion) of troubled property assets parked in a so-called bad bank set up by the government.

La Caixa last year took over ailing Banco de Valencia, which had to transfer its real estate assets at heavy discounts to the bad bank. La Caixa has the contract to manage those assets through Servihabitat Gestion, which will yield fees.

It is unclear what ServiHabitat as a standalone business is worth, but revenue from renting and managing properties across the Caixa group as a whole doubled to 1.6 billion euros in 2012.

Rescued lender Bankia is also trying to sell Habitat, its property management arm, local media have reported. Bankia has declined to comment on the reports.