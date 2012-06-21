FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish banks may need up to 62 bln eur of capital
June 21, 2012

Spanish banks may need up to 62 bln eur of capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 21 (Reuters) - Spain’s banks would need between 51 billion and 62 billion euros ($64-78 billion) in extra capital to weather a serious downturn of the economy and new losses on their books, two independent audits of the sector showed on Thursday.

The results of the audit from consultancies Roland Berger and Oliver Wyman will now be used by the Spanish government to determine how much of 100 billion euros of available European funds it needs to recapitalise ailing lenders, and then to formalise an aid request to other euro zone countries.

The Bank of Spain said on Thursday the 100 billion euro bailout fund gives a wide margin to correct these capital needs.

It said Spain’s three biggest banks would not need extra capital in a stressed scenario, noting that the problems are limited to a small group of Spanish banks for which the state has already started to act.

Spain’s economy ministry said a more detailed audit would come in September.

