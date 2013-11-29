FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain passes law to bolster domestic banks' capital
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2013 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

Spain passes law to bolster domestic banks' capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Spanish government has passed a law to bolster domestic banks’ capital base and prepare them for European supervision, Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on Friday.

The government was widely tipped to adopt a new regime allowing lenders to transform billion of euros of so-called deferred tax assets (DTAs) into tax credits backed by the state and count them as core capital under new Basel III rules.

Saenz de Santamaria, who was speaking at a news conference following the weekly cabinet meeting, did not say whether the new DTAs rules were part of the law.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.