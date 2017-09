MADRID, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Spanish banks will be able to transform 30 billion euros ($40.80 billion) of so-called deferred tax assets into tax credits that count as core capital under Basel III rules, thanks to a decree passed on Friday, the economy minister said.

Luis de Guindos, speaking at a news conference following the weekly cabinet meeting, also said the measure’s impact would be “almost non-existent” for the government’s accounts.